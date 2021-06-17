PolypuX Price Hits $0.0019 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. PolypuX has a market cap of $75,728.05 and approximately $6,408.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

