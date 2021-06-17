PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0061 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $45,213.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00760976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042018 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

