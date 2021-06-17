Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35. Popular has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

