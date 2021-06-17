PotCoin Price Hits $0.0215 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $2,301.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,834.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06149062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.88 or 0.01567898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00437315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00143544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.65 or 0.00720118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00421000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00366752 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,319,699 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.