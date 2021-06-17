PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

