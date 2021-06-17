PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.54 and traded as high as C$14.65. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 653,020 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.3586369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

