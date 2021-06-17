Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

TSE PD traded down C$2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,042. The stock has a market cap of C$611.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$15.20 and a 52-week high of C$49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.65.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.8700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

