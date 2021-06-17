Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.