PRIA Hits Market Cap of $310,356.62 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00011742 BTC on major exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $310,356.62 and $20,464.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00061439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00770011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042400 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.