Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

