Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,980,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

