Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $15,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,260,896.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,378.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,038,093 shares of company stock valued at $28,114,825. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

NYSE LEVI opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

