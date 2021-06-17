Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Liquidity Services worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

LQDT stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

