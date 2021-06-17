Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Welbilt worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 223.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

