Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

