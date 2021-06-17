Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,716 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Premier worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

