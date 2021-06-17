Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

