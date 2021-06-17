Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of The Marcus worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 2,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.60. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

