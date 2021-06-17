Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 463,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 394,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

