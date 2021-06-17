Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,604,053 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

