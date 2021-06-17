Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 60.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,903 shares of company stock valued at $329,624,896 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $279.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

