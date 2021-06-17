Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $690,751.97 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $690,751.97 and $79,241.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00181096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00912286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,988.26 or 1.00110369 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

