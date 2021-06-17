Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Holdings Lowered by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,202 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Proofpoint worth $35,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.90. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

