ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 9.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 23,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,021,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in ProPetro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

