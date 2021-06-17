Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Prothena worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $14,252,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $2,182,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $57.65 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

