Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,368 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. 94,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.