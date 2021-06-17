Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 159,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

