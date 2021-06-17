Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 393,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,526,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

