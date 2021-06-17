Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $152.80. 506,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

