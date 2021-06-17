Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 403,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.39. 215,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The company has a market capitalization of $318.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

