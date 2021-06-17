Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,769 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

CIEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 4,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,766. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.