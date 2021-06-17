Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $319.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.