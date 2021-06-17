Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42,382.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 69,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

