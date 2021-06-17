Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 26,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

