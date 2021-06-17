Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 232.80 ($3.04). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 226.20 ($2.96), with a volume of 626,732 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £573.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 35.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.70.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

