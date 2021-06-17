Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,407,419 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 5.98% of Global Medical REIT worth $47,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.17 million, a P/E ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

