Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 235,572 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.26% of PotlatchDeltic worth $44,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.85.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

