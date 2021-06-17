Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 25,379 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $39,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 212,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

