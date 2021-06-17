Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 586.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $43,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

