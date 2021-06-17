Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 129,447 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Twitter worth $46,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.