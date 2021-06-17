Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 346,021 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 176.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NetApp worth $39,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.74 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

