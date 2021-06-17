Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 54,566 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $51,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.