Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 705,245 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of News worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of News by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

