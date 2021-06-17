Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $45,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.