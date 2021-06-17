Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445,107 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Amdocs worth $42,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.59 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

