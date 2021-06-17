Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Entegris worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Entegris by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,632,219. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

