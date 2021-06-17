Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.89 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

