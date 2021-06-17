Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $42,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP opened at $453.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $466.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

