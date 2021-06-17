Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $39,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

