Prudential Financial Inc. Has $38.23 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE MPC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

